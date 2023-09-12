HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say earning a college degree in just three years has become more attainable, thanks to the introduction of “Degrees in 3” at the University of Evansville (UE).

UE says Degrees in 3 offers accelerated degree plans designed to help students complete a bachelor’s degree in just three years. Degrees in 3 plans are available for all areas of Business, including Accounting, Finance, Global Business, Management, Marketing and Logistics and Supply Chain Management. Other majors that have three-year plans include Nursing, Exercise Science, Archaeology, Elementary Education and Secondary Education.

A news release says each three-year program is designed to allow students to earn a degree sooner without sacrificing the quality education and experiential opportunities that UE is known for. UE says students will also have access to some opportunities for study abroad and internships, depending on the program.

Officials note that the degree plans vary by major and may require students to bring in college or AP credit, to take summer courses, and/or to take full course loads each semester. UE says Degrees in 3 will work to reduce the financial burden on those attending college.

“We are thrilled to introduce Degrees in 3, which represents a major milestone in our commitment to providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education,” said Kenton Hargis, Senior Director of Admission. “This innovative approach will empower students in some majors to fast-track their education and launch successful careers through a carefully structured curriculum that ultimately saves them time and money.”

Prospective students, parents, and educators are encouraged to visit this website to learn more about Degrees in 3.