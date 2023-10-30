HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville Theatre announced the second installment of the 2023-2024 season with RENT, book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson. This production opens at 7:30 p.m. on November 10, in Shanklin Theatre.

Officials say loosely based on Puccini’s La Boheme and set in New York’s Lower East Side, this fast-paced musical follows a year in the life of a group of destitute young artists struggling to survive and stay true to their creative ambitions, all under the daunting shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. It’s an American rock opera.

UE says adult ticket prices are $20 and $18 for senior adults, UE employees, and non-UE students. UE students may obtain one free student rush ticket beginning at 12 p.m. on the day of the performance they wish to attend. Single tickets may be purchased online or by calling the ticket office at 812-488-2031, Monday through Friday, 12 to 5 p.m.