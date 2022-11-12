McManus Woodend (Courtesy: USI)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — You may not recognize him at a glance, but the actor who played the “Caveman” in GEICO’s well-known commercial series has a new role in Evansville.

The University of Southern Indiana announced McManus Woodend joined their English Department this fall as an Instructor in English, taking on the task of teaching rhetoric and composition.

“But teaching college-level courses is just the newest step in a career that has been centered around a love for film he’s had his entire life,” says a USI spokesperson.

The fifth actor to wear the moniker of GEICO’s “Caveman”, Woodend says he was initially hired to only play the character at live events. It quickly evolved into appearing in commercials, more than 25 in total.

“I’ve always had people encourage me, even people I’ve worked with in film and TV who said on set that I should teach,” Woodend explains. “So, I’ve always said I wanted to teach at a collegiate level, because there is something about it.”

Woodend has also appeared in six feature films as well as been part of voiceovers on the GEICO/Pandora “Caveman Radio” station. You can read more about Woodend and his work as an actor here.

