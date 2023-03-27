HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – To accommodate extra yard waste, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) will offer the annual Spring Yard Waste Service during the first four full weeks in April.

EWSU says starting April 3, and continuing through April 28, Republic Services will pick up unlimited bags or containers of yard waste from eligible EWSU customers at no extra charge. EWSU released the following information:

How it Works Republic Services, the contractor for the City’s trash and recycling services, will pick up unlimited bags, containers, or bundles of yard waste on the day of someone’s regular trash collection.

Yard waste must be properly contained in plastic bags or tied in bundles no more than four feet long and two feet in diameter weighing less than 50 pounds, or loose in containers weighing less than 50 pounds.

Yard waste must be placed next to a person’s city trash cart.

No special bags are required. The yard waste will be taken to the landfill. What is Allowed Spring Yard Waste Service is for organic yard waste like leaves, grass clippings, hedge and tree trimmings, garden plants and garden trimmings. Who is Eligible Spring Yard Waste Service is available to City residents who pay for trash service with their EWSU water and sewer bill. Apartment complexes, mobile home communities, businesses, commercial customers and County residents are not eligible.

EWSU says Republic Services will accept extra yard waste placed curbside next to the city-issued trash cart only during the annual four-week Spring Yard Waste Service from April 3 through 28.