EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you were out at Wesselman Park this weekend, you may have noticed some individuals with the Daughters of the American Revolution. Their crew was out at the park this weekend to search for old gravesites.

They believe about thirty unmarked graves could be in the area. The group is searching the park to pinpoint the sites with GPS coordinates. Three years ago, the group put up a marker for the McCallister Pioneer Cemetery — but right now, there are no tombstones.

“A member of ours, Sylvia Niemeier, remembers as a teenager watching the city pull the tombstones away,” Alisha Aman tells us. “Our members have been researching for some time who is buried here. So today we’re starting the process to identify how many are buried here.”

The Daughters of the American Revolution are planning at least three searches, including one with Cadaver Dogs to find the gravesites.

They are asking that anyone with information or pictures of the cemetery prior to modern times to contact them directly.