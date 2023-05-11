HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On May 9, police were investigating a crash that involved a bicycle and a vehicle, and they released more details since then.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says the incident happened in the 300 block of North Second Avenue and Michigan Street on Wednesday around 1:27 p.m.

EPD says the bicycle rider drove directly into the path of a vehicle, and the vehicle was northbound on Second at the intersection of Michigan. Police say the bicycle rider was eastbound on Michigan at the intersection of Second. EPD says the bicycle rider sustained substantial injuries and was transported to a hospital, while the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police say crime scene units, a detective, a crash reconstuctionist and a supervisor were called to the scene for investigation, and the vehicle was taken to a towing company. EPD says both witnesses stated that the bicycle rider drove directly in front of the vehicle.