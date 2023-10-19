HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) released more details about a fire on East Illinois Street.

EFD says on October 18, at 4:01 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to an address in the 600 block of East Illinois Street for a possible house fire after 911 dispatchers received calls from neighbors reporting fire coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters say first arriving crews reported flames visible and quickly initiated an interior attack of the fire. fire officials say the fire was considered extinguished in about 20 minutes from being dispatched and there was heavy fire damage to the back of the structure extending up to the second floor.

EFD says no injuries were reported, four adult occupants will be displaced and the

American Red Cross was called for assistance.

Firefighters say investigators believe the fire started in a bathroom, but the cause is under investigation.