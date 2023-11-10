HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A person who called 911 to report a stabbing has claimed self-defense.

Evansville Police state officers were dispatched at around 9:35 p.m. Thursday evening for an assault in progress. The caller said he was assaulted by an individual, so he stabbed the attacker.

EPD states life-saving measures were used until AMR arrived where the alleged assaulter was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

EPD also states the caller cooperated with officers, and the investigation is still active with no arrests being made at this time.