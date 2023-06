HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville officials are reminding drivers a section of road will be closed for a few months.

According to officials, a section of Upper Mt. Vernon Road will close July 5 between Peerless Road and W. Wind Drive. Local traffic will be allowed.

Officials urge those that use Upper Mt. Vernon Road to travel between Boehne Camp Road and University Parkway to seek alternate routes.

Officials state the road will remain closed until mid to late September with weather permitting.