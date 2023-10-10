EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Members of the University of Southern Indiana’s Swim and Dive team spent today helping build some new homes.

The team members volunteered with Habitat for Humanity to work on two new houses in Evansville. Some of the students say they’ve never helped build a home before, but they were happy to learn some new skills.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing some good for the community and I’m making my dad proud, says USI swimmer Sarah-Catherine Dawson. “Before I got here I couldn’t really nail in any of the nails and now I feel like I can do it pretty well.”

Officials with Habitat for Humanity of Evansville say they believe everyone deserves to have a decent, affordable place to live.