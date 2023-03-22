HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two of the biggest brands in the country are partnering with the University of Southern Indiana, as reported by school officials.

It was officially announced Wednesday afternoon that Nike and BSN Sports will collaborate with USI for their new athletic partnership.

Officials say BSN Sports will serve as the official apparel and equipment provider to USI Athletics while outfitting the university’s athletes, coaches and community members in premier Nike product selection.

“USI Athletics is excited to partner with Nike and BSN. As we did our homework, it became evident that many Division I institutions were pleased with the service and care Nike and BSN provided their respective athletic departments,” says Jon Mark Hall, USI Athletic Director. “We look forward to Nike and BSN assisting us as we continue our journey in Division I athletics.”

A BSN spokesperson says they are thrilled to partner with Nike and USI to advance the impact of their athletics program.