EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday was a busy day for the University of Southern Indiana as hundreds of students gathered for graduation.

USI President Dr. Rochon was there to congratulate the Romain College of Business and College of Liberal Arts students on their academic achievements.

The university shared a video on social media of their president as he went around and interviewed many of the students, asking them to describe their college experience in one word.

“Fantastic”, “memorable”, “busy” and “growth” were just a few of the words graduates used to express what it was like to study at USI.

“…And the mic has dropped, Class of 2022. ” the school said online. “Congratulations on your well-deserved achievements! We can’t wait to watch you soar. “

