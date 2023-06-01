HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Students planning on attending the University of Southern Indiana could be expected to pay higher tuition fees in the coming months.

The school announced they are proposing tuition for a full-time, in-state resident, undergraduate student to be set at $8,751 in 2023 through 2024. School officials tell us this is an increase of about $276.

The cost of attendance is proposed to increase again in 2024 through 2025, as the University is hoping to set tuition at $9,036, another increase of around $285.

According to school officials, the university plans on increasing student fees in order to meet ongoing operational expenses.

Under Indiana Code, USI is required to hold a public hearing before any proposed rate increases are put in place. We’re told the public hearing will take place on campus at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 5 in the Griffin Center.