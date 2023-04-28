HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In June, five University of Southern Indiana students from the USI Engineers in Action (EIA) chapter will head to Emkhiweni, Eswatini, to develop a pedestrian bridge as a part of an EIA project to connect two isolated communities.

USI says students and staff will join EIA teams from McGill University and Oregon State University in designing and building the Eswatini bridge. The bridge will serve the Kalashabane and Esphumlweni communities and will directly benefit over 4,000 residents, including 3,000 children, and will help to boost the local economy.

The university says the group is led by Dr. Jason Hill, Associate Professor of Engineering. USI says among the students participating is Koby Linder ’23, a mechanical engineering major from Evansville; Miguel Pinto ’25, Project Manager and electrical engineering major; and team members, Josiah Hollis ’25, mechanical engineering major; Lisa Botello ’24, civil engineering major; and Melanie Cedeno ’24, electrical engineering major, will comprise the rest of the USI student team traveling to Eswatini this summer.

USI’s says its EIA chapter is a part of the national EIA organization which improves the lives of thousands of people every year by building critical infrastructure in their communities including bridges and access to clean water.

Dr. Hill says, “The EIA bridge program at USI offers a unique experience to our engineering students. Not only do students gain knowledge in technical design and project management, but also get a unique cultural and bridge building experience.”

Officials say students of all majors are invited to participate in EIA and bridge project events. For more information about EIA, contact Dr. Hill at ajhill3@usi.edu.