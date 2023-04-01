HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A free public film series hosted at USI by Professor Eric D. Braysmith is a week away from their Spring lineup.

All five movies curated for this season’s series are foreign films which will be shown in their original languages, with English subtitles and aspect ratios. The films are listed below.

The Good Boss (2021, Spain 1:56min) [Friday, April 7, 2023]

Julio Blanco is the proprietor of Básculas Blanco, a Spanish company producing industrial scales in a provincial Spanish town, which awaits the imminent visit from a committee that will decide if they merit a local Business Excellence award: everything has to be perfect when the time comes. Working against the clock, Blanco pulls out all the stops to address and resolve issues with his employees, crossing every imaginable line in the process.

Hatching (2022, Finland/Sweden, 1:31min) [Friday, April 14, 2023]

12-year-old Tinja is desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of a perfect family. One night, Tinja finds a strange egg. What hatches is beyond belief.

After Life (1998, Japan, 1:59min) [Friday, April 21, 2023]

On a cold Monday morning, a group of counselors clock in at an old-fashioned social services office. Their task is to interview the recently deceased, record their personal details, then, over the course of the week, assist them in choosing a single memory to keep for eternity.

Official Competition (2021, Spain, 1:55min) [Friday, April 28, 2023]

When a billionaire entrepreneur impulsively decides to create an iconic movie, he demands the best. Renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas is recruited to mastermind this ambitious endeavour. Completing the all-star team are two actors with massive talent but even bigger egos: Hollywood heartthrob Félix Rivero and radical theatre actor Iván Torres. Both are legends, but not exactly best friends. Through a series of increasingly eccentric trials set by Lola, Félix and Iván must confront not only each other but also their own legacies. Who will be left when the cameras finally start rolling?

Soul Kitchen (2009, Germany, 1:39min) [Friday, May 5, 2023]

In Hamburg, German-Greek chef Zinos unknowingly disturbs the peace in his locals-only restaurant by hiring a more talented chef.

All films will be shown at 7:30pm in Forum I (FA1) on the University of Southern Indiana campus.

Movie descriptions courtesy of letterboxd.com