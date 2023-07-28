HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In recognition of a gift commitment from Heritage Federal Credit Union to the University of Southern Indiana Foundation, the Varsity Club Suite in the Screaming Eagles Arena has been renamed the Heritage Varsity Club Suite.

Officials say the new name was unveiled during a brief ceremony on July 20, with representatives from the USI Foundation and Heritage, including CEO Tony Aylsworth, a USI alumnus from the Class of 1987.

Officials state funds from the commitment will be used to support student-athletes and USI athletics.

“We are grateful for Heritage’s investment in our students and athletic programs,” said Jon Mark Hall, Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics. “This gift will continue to elevate our university community through our athletic pursuits.”

“We are thrilled to partner with USI to empower student-athletes and promote academic excellence,” said Sami Etienne, Heritage Director of Marketing. “At Heritage, we are driven by a clear mission to improve lives and simplify banking. This partnership allows is to extend our support to a new generation and represents our dedication to ensuring a bright future for the next generation of leaders.”