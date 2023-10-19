EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Halloween is less than two weeks away, and the University of Southern Indiana can help you if you don’t have a costume yet.

“We just have a lot of pieces in stock,” says shop manager Kimberly Coleman-Hillenbrand. “We love them very much but it’s time to make room for new items.”

The Theatre Department’s supply room is overflowing with costumes, so to make room for new ones, students decided to host a sale. There’s vintage clothing, such as steampunk and Victorian dresses, as well as fairy wings and vampire fangs. The clothing sizes range from 0 to 18.

“We have an ugly stepsister that we used in ‘Into the Woods’ with a beautiful wig, and it is going $25 and $5 for the wig. So you have an outfit already to go for $30,” says Coleman-Hillenbrand. “Over here we have a Victorian outfit that we used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.'”

The cash-only sale will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Theatre Support Building parking lot. Officials say the money will benefit the Theatre Department.