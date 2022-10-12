EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People with disabilities were given the opportunity to attend a disability focused job fair Wednesday.

The event was organized by the University of Southern Indiana and included an educational seminar that focused on teaching businesses the best practices when hiring someone with disabilities.

We’re told the seminar also included information on resources available to businesses and the employees. Keynote speaker Becky Kekula spoke on the importance of inclusion in the workplace.

“Society is fearful of how people with disabilities, especially physical disabilities, are treated,” explains Kekula.

She continued, saying “And if we don’t get to a better place at being more accepting, it’s going to prevent those 75% of people with disabilities you can’t see from coming forward and bringing their whole selves to the community or any environment they are in. So we want to create more welcoming environments.”

Officials say the unemployment rate for those with disabilities is double what it is for people without disabilities.