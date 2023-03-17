EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Southern Indiana is hosting a virtual event that takes a look at controversial anti-LGBTQ bills in Indiana.

“Protecting LGBTQ+ Hoosiers” will feature Kit Malone, an advocate from the Indiana ACLU, who will present on the group’s work in litigating against discriminatory legislation that limits the rights of Hoosiers and will impact the LGBTQ+ community in the classroom, the home and beyond.

(Courtesy: USI)

The discussion will also include highlights from Dr. Kristen LaFollette and Dr. Denise Lynn, both of which work in USI’s Gender Studies program. They will provide valuable perspectives on the anti-LGBTQ bills in the Indiana legislature.

“The Indiana legislature is currently considering a number of bills that not only set back progress for LGBTQ Hoosiers but allow discrimination in the classroom, workplace and elsewhere,” says Lynn. “These laws will endanger our fellow Hoosiers.”

The College of Liberal Arts says they are committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion and providing a platform to discuss critical issues that impact society.

Organizers tell us the event is an opportunity to learn more about the ongoing efforts to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ Hoosiers and stand up against discrimination.

“Protecting LGBTQ+ Hoosiers” will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 through Zoom. This event is open to the public at no charge.