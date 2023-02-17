EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The USI International Expo returned to campus Friday to offer a taste of culture on campus.

The university hoped to get 10 countries to participate in this year’s event, but word spread and 20 countries ended with a dish, including Thailand. Sabrina Yamashita is from Thailand and is a senior at USI. This was her first time helping at the event.

Yamashita said, “I think that it is amazing. Any country that gets to represent their food here is great. I get to share my heritage, I get to share my likes about it and have everyone experience it.”

Dozens of people from the campus and the community came to Friday’s event. The International Club and Center for International Programs host the event annually.