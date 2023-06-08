HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) has placed Dr. Shelly Blunt and Dr. William Elliott, Jr. in two interim positions.

USI says Blunt, Dean of the Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education, will be the Interim Provost for the University, effective July 1. USI says Elliott, Professor of Geology and Associate Dean of the Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education, wll be the Interim Dean of the Pott College, effective July 1.

Ronald S. Rochon, USI President, says, “I would like to thank the Provost Search Committee and campus community for the time, effort and thoughtful considerations of the finalists for the Provost position, however, the process did not yield a candidate of choice for USI. With this in mind, I have chosen to move forward in a direction that will ensure continued stability for the University with this appointment.”

A news release says the interim appointments are through fall 2024 at which time USI will begin a national search to permanently fill the Provost position.