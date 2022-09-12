EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Southern Indiana has been ranked 14th for Top Public Schools – Regional Universities Midwest by the U.S. News and World Report. USI also ranked 21st for Best Value in Regional Universities in the Midwest.

“As we venture into a new Division I era for USI athletically, I’ve been consistent in saying our academic programs were already of a Division I caliber,” said Dr. Ronald S. Rochon, USI President. “This ranking is confirmation of the hard work, grit, and determination of our faculty, our students and our staff, who have continued to ignite this University and elevate it to a place of stature among top public universities. We can all be proud of this accomplishment.”

U.S. News & World Report is the global authority in education rankings and serves as a guide for prospective students and their families. The rankings evaluate 1,500 colleges and universities on up to seventeen measures of academic quality.

A full list of all rankings can be found on the U.S. News & World Report site.