EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Southern Indiana is offering free dental care two days only for those who served our country.

USI’s Veteran, Military and Family Resource Center is working alongside the university’s Dental Hygiene Clinic to put on the event that has brought many veterans to the school in the past.

All veterans are eligible for free dental cleaning and hygiene treatment in early November. School officials tell us they’ve been putting on this event since 2018 in order to give back to the veterans and provide teaching opportunities for their students.

We’re told morning, afternoon and evening sessions are available by appointment only. The event will be held at the Health Professions Center Room 1040 on November 7 and 9. To schedule an appointment or for any questions, call 812-464-1706.

