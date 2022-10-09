EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Disability Resources at the University of Southern Indiana is partnering with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Advisory Board on Disability Services to offer a free workshop and job fair.

“How Dis-ABILITY Can Build Your Workforce” will be held for employers and prospective employees on October 12 at the Old National Events Plaza.

Organizers say the workshop is aimed toward employers and will provide the opportunity to ask questions related to ADA accommodations, integrating new employees into the work environment, understanding decisions which can affect the workplace and more.

“This event is a great opportunity to learn more about employment best practices,” Michelle Kirk, USI Disability Resources Manager says. “It will offer guidance in hiring individuals with disabilities, stimulate sensitive discussion and allow participants to ask questions, which may be sensitive in nature, in a judgment free zone.”

The workshop and panel portion of the event will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and the job fair will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. A luncheon, featuring international TEDx Motivational Speaker and Disability Inclusion Advisor Becky Curran Kekula, is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. There is a $30 fee to attend the luncheon.

Employers interested in participating can register until Friday, September 30 by emailing the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Human Relations Commission at hrc@evansville.in.gov. No registration is required for prospective employees to attend the job fair. For more information or to register for the workshop/panel or luncheon, email hrc@evansville.in.gov or call 812-436-4927.