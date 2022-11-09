EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Southern Indiana says the school’s Mathematical Sciences Department is expanding its work to enhance data science and statistics teacher preparation.

This will be done through a five-year, $2.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation. The project, “Collaborative Research: Enhancing Data Science and Statistics Teacher Education – Transforming and Building Community,” is a collaboration between USI and several other universities.

North Carolina State University, Eastern Michigan University and the Concord Consortium will be part of this project. USI will receive an estimated $175,000 from it.

Dr. Rick Hudson, Chair of the Mathematical Sciences Department, Professor of Mathematics and Co-Principal Investigator on the project, says at its conclusion, the collaborative team will develop, curate and disseminate high-quality data science and statistics teacher education curriculum materials.

“We will enhance and expand our existing modules to develop materials in support of mathematics teacher educators and establish a web-based hub to share teacher education resources,” Hudson says. “We will also enhance capabilities of the Concord Consortium’s Common Online Data Analysis Platform, a tool for teaching with statistics to better support data modeling and sampling simulations.”

