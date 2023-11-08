HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) says Dr. Ronald S. Rochon, University of Southern Indiana President, was appointed Chair of the American Association of State College and Universities’ (AASCU) Board of Directors on November 7. He will serve a one-year term as Chair.

Officials say before assuming this position, Rochon served on the Executive Committee and chaired the Millennium Leadership Initiative Steering Committee.

“It is my privilege to assume the role of chair on the AASCU Board of Directors, collaborating with my dedicated colleagues who relentlessly strive to foster the growth and prosperity of our community of colleges and universities,” Rochon said. “I am enthusiastic about the essential and collective work ahead, ultimately, delivering meaningful results for our students.”

A news release says as President of the University since July 2018, Rochon has led USI in improving its rates of overall degree completion, at-risk degree completion, STEM degree completion, student persistence and on-time graduation. He has secured more than $250 million in state funding for capital projects and operations and led the University’s reclassification process from NCAA Division II to Division I athletics. USI says in October 2020, Rochon was appointed to Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s Workforce Cabinet for a two-year term and to the Midwest Higher Education Compact in 2021.