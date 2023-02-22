TURKEY (WEHT) — The deadly earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria is making emergency response more difficult.

The massive quake struck earlier this month, killing many and leaving more than 300 people homeless.

The seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana recorded the recent tremors. Some say they are worried about the frequency of earthquakes at this scale.

“We know with a very high degree of certainty that the frequency of seismicity around the planet is largely unchanged,” explains Paul Doss, Professor of Geology at USI. “So there is no increase in large seismic events around the world compared to two years ago, five years ago, ten years ago.”

Professor Doss tells us that while the ability to predict an earthquake does not exist yet, he hopes to see the advancement in his lifetime.