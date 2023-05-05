HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The University of Southern Indiana Public Safety typically deals with situations on campus, but officers say they were able to use their skills outside the university on Friday.

Public safety officials shared their story on social media. They say an officer aided a motorist who was suffering a medical emergency on the University Parkway just north of campus.

According to their post, the public safety officer helped stabilize the driver until the Perry Township Fire Department and AMR arrived.

USI Public Safety says they are here to help the campus community and sometimes beyond.