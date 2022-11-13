EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson.

He had worked at the University of Southern Indiana for a long time and had also served many years with the McCutchanville Volunteer Fire Department. USI Public Safety are calling his passing “unexpected”.

“Arrangements are pending. Please remember Steve, his family and Public Safety/First Responder families in your thoughts!” says the department on social media.

We spoke with a USI alumn and they tell us that Officer Gibson was very friendly and would often make their day by stopping and having a conversation with them.