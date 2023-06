HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – USI Public Safety saved some ducks on Thursday.

USI Public Safety says it and maintenance personnel responded to a report of nine baby ducks that had wandered down a sewer drain near the Roundabout. Officials say after some hard work, all ducklings were rescued and reunited with their mother.

(Courtesy: USI Public Safety)

USI Public Safety says people can contact it at 812-464-1845.