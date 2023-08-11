HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana Pott College of Science, Engineering and Education has received two grants from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE) totaling $528,000.

Officials say these grants have the goal of advancing the quality of STEM instruction throughout the state.

USI states one grant will fund the Teaching Eagles Scholarship Program, which gives students majoring in STEM or education with a minor in STEM fields the opportunity to receive a tuition stipend and attend regional conferences. Led by Associate Professor of Education Dr. Kelly Sparks, this grant totals $240,000.

The other grant, NExIDE, will fund New Experiences in Mathematics Education, which offers support for future dual credit teachers in Indiana public schools who are seeking dual credit credentialing, including their Master of Science in Education.

USI says the grant will also support elementary teachers who want to deepen their understanding of mathematics content, pedagogy and leadership, and it will continue to fund the annual Quantitative Reasoning Conference for high school teachers. Led by Professor of Mathematics Dr. Rick Hudson, the NExIDE grant totals $288,000.