HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA), University of Southern Indiana students in the Romain College of Business will provide free federal and state income tax preparation on Monday evenings, January 29 through March 18. The annual service is open to students, faculty, staff and the general public.

Officials say the sessions will be held by appointment only in the Business and Engineering Center on the following Mondays: January 29; February 5, 12, 19, and 26; and March 11 and 18. Appointments times are 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

A media release says individuals are required to bring their tax information, photo identification cards and Social Security cards for themselves and any dependents. International students must bring their passports and visas as well. The IRS encourages electronic filing, and returns will be filed electronically for those who are eligible.

Officials ask for people to bring copies of their prior year state and federal tax returns if those are available. The tax returns from the prior year are very helpful in preparing correct and complete current year returns. Paper returns will be prepared for those taxpayers who do not qualify for electronic filing or prefer paper returns.

The press release says VITA sites do not prepare Schedule C business forms or Schedule E rental forms. Federal and state tax returns are prepared at the time of the appointment, and all taxpayers must be available to sign their returns. Preparation of returns typically takes 90 minutes to complete.

“We are excited to continue to provide free tax preparation to USI students, employees and the surrounding community,” said Dr. Brett Bueltel, Associate Professor of Accounting and Site Coordinator for the USI VITA Program. “Our students are excited for the opportunity to serve our community and gain real world experience preparing tax returns.”

To make an appointment, call the Romain College of Business at 812-464-1718.