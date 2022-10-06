EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – USI student Jordan Ambrose is participating in her first ever Ironman Competition, which is an intense triathlon.

We’re talking about a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run. Ambrose signed up for her first one last year.

Ambrose recently found out she qualified for the Ironman World Competition, which is taking place in Hawaii as of October 6. She says she’s dedicating this to her first coach who has brain cancer.

