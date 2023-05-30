HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) announced Tuesday that the campus will celebrate next year’s total solar eclipse with Solarpalooza.

According to USI, the event will be over two days, Sunday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. At 7 p.m. April 7, the event will start with a talk by electrical engineer and retired NASA astronaut Joan Higginbotham in the Screaming Eagles Arena as part of the Romain College of Business Innovative Speaker Series. That is followed by a full day of experiential learning and engagement on April 8, the day of the eclipse.

USI will be in the direct path of the moon passing between the sun and Earth, darkening the skies in totality for over three minutes around 2:02 p.m.

With more than 1,400 acres of campus, USI says it will offer unobstructed sky views and access to educators and exploration that will position the University as the prime location for viewing the eclipse and a day of solar system excitement. USI also says activities will appeal to current and prospective students, alumni and the broader community with music, food trucks, expert presentations from the 16th annual Interdisciplinary Colloquium, “Eclipse” and hands-on learning opportunities.

“Our campus will provide space for science and celestial enthusiasts, along with casual observers, to spread out and enjoy this historic event in a festival atmosphere,” said Dr. Kent Scheller, USI Professor of Physics and event organizer. “For the second time in seven years our campus will be at the center of one of the most unique and awe-inspiring events we’ll ever experience.”

During the last solar eclipse in 2017, when Evansville experienced 99.04% totality, more than 700 students from elementary and middle schools across the region viewed the event from campus and participated in educational programming.

“What we’re planning for the 2024 total eclipse is going to be so much bigger. You’re going to want to save the date,” Scheller said.

A full event lineup and agenda will be released over the summer. For more information, visit USI.edu/solarpalooza.