EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana Multicultural Center will host a showing of Till at 5:30 p.m. on March 20 in Forum I, located in the Wright Administration Building.

USI says Till follows the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s determination to find justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting family in Mississippi. Officials say Keith Beauchamp, Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker and writer for Till, will participate in a virtual Q&A with the audience right after the film.

Deonte Turnley, Multicultural Center Program Advisor, says, “I think it’s important that students take the opportunity to see this film, because as much as people hear or say the name Emmett Till, there are still many that don’t know his story. This film is special in the sense that not only does it tell his story, but it tells it from the perspective of his mother who fought so hard to get justice for his lynching.”

USI says the event is open to the public at no charge, and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, please email Turnley or call 812-465-7032.