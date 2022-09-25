EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana’s College Appreciation Week starts Monday and several Hoosier colleges and universities are kicking it off by waiving all application fees. One of those colleges happens to be a prominent school right in the Tri-State.

The University of Southern Indiana joins five other schools participating during the week. Although some schools are waiving their fees, another 33 colleges have reported free applications year-round.

College Application Week is part of Learn More Indiana’s annual College GO! initiative that takes place each August through November with information and resources designed to help Hoosier K-12 students explore and plan for education beyond high school.

“We are excited to see the significant number of Indiana institutions participating in College Application week. We hope all high school seniors will utilize this opportunity to apply for free to their preferred colleges,” says Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery.

Indiana’s College Application Week runs September 26 – 30. For more information and other participating schools, click here.