HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In conjunction with the College GO! campaign, sponsored by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the University of Southern Indiana (USI) invites Indiana students to submit their undergraduate admission applications for free during the week of September 24 through 30.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this broader effort to empower Indiana students,” says Troy Miller, Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management. “The college application begins a transformative journey for students and their families, and we’re grateful the College GO! campaign allows all Indiana students the opportunity to pursue higher education at USI.”

USI says prospective undergraduate Indiana students should apply here by midnight September 30 to ensure the fee is waived. Officials say in addition to consideration for acceptance, applicants will also receive consideration for merit-based scholarships.