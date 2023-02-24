EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Southern Indiana has been nationally recognized once again, this time for their online Sports Management graduate degree program.

School officials tell us their program was ranked 10th in the country as part of the Top 49 Online Sports Management Programs by independent organization Intelligent.

“Intelligent evaluates programs on the basis of flexibility, faculty, reputation, affordability and strength,” says a USI spokesperson. “Each program received an Intelligent Score on a scale of 0 to 100 with USI’s program receiving a score of 92.37.”

According to a press release, USI’s Master of Science in Sport Management holds specialized accreditation through the Commission of Sport Management Accreditation. The program is currently accepting applications for March, May, June and August starts with 2022-23 tuition of just $419.06 per credit hour.