HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Commissioners announced the passing of Carroll Kenneth Hickrod, the volunteer clockkeeper of the Old Courthouse.

A news release says for more than fifteen years, Hickrod worked in the Old Courthouse repairing, maintaining and nurturing the mechanisms that powered the clock’s hands. Commissioners say Hickrod’s humility and dedication resonated with all who crossed his path, leaving a mark on the hearts of those who knew him.

A spokesperson for the commissioners says, “As we reflect on Carroll’s journey, let us remember the power of selfless service. His story teaches us that heroes are not always those in the limelight; they are the ones who, quietly and consistently, contribute to the tapestry of our lives. Through his actions, Carroll showed us that love for community and history can manifest in the smallest of gestures, yet their impact can be immeasurable.”

The press release says in tribute to Hickrod and with the support of the Board of Commissioners, the Old Courthouse Foundation will be illuminating the clocktower in a blue hue beginning August 24 through August 27.