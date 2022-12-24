EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after deputies accuse him of child molesting.

According to an affidavit, a Vanderburgh County Sheriff detective was dispatched to an area hospital for a sensitive matter. At the hospital, the detective says he spoke with an 11-year-old child that accused Damian Thomas Delong of sexual assault.

The child told the detective they met Delong over snapchat and snuck him into a family member’s basement, where the sexual assault allegedly happened.

Someone who knew the suspect told detectives that Delong knew the victim was 11-years-old, the sheriff’s office says.

Damian Thomas Delong, 18, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $7,500 bond. He faces one charge of child molestation.