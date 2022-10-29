EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away.

“My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, but so glad Jason isn’t in pain anymore,” she shared with Cutrell Strong, a public Facebook group that was updated regularly on his condition.

According to the group, Deputy Cutrell’s family learned shortly after his seizure that he a had lesion in his lung and three in his brain, which they say was the largest in brain bleeding.

Days before his passing, Megan said that his condition grew worse, but noted that he seemed comfortable and calm throughout it.