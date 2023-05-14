EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More than a hundred vendors lined Main Street this weekend for Evansville’s longest street sale.

Along with the numerous vendors, there were free flowers for mothers, live music and food trucks.

Downtown stores and restaurants were open and offered special deals for shoppers. One woman we talked to says she was picking up some gifts for friends and was glad she was able to shop local at the same time.

“I mean, first and foremost, just supporting local businesses and businesses that are in our community, but also it’s really really accessible to the community,” says Kristín Bohrnstedt. “You know, I could just walk here. I think it’s important to have a good sense of community and support.”

The sidewalk sale was hosted by the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, which works to enhance visitor and resident experiences.