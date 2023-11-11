EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Among all the Veterans Day events happening in the tri-state, dozens met on Evansville’s own landing ship — better known as an LST — to remember the United States veterans both at home and around the world.

Just some of those leading the ceremonies were members from the American Legion Post 44 in Newburgh.

Veterans were honored with a presentation of the colors, a rifle salute and a ringing of the ship’s bell.

In what will be some city officials’ last Veterans Day, Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer in his remarks says we are fortunate to have a new administration to lead Evansville.

“Mayor Winnecke and I are extremely grateful for not only the support, but also the past contributions from our citizens — and namely today — our veterans. I’m simply grateful for the past service of our veterans, and also that the United States of America has the greatest military on the face of the Earth.”