EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After spending the entire day at our nation’s capital, veterans on board the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana have landed in Evansville.

The group explored Washington D.C. and made several stops to historic landmarks and memorials along the way.

After getting off the plane, the Southern Indiana veterans will soon be welcomed by loved ones during a parade. According to the Honor Flight’s website, nearly 1,000 veterans have made the trip to D.C. spread across twelve HFSI trips.

Eyewitness News Cody Bailey joined veterans and organizers on the trip the whole way through. He uploaded photos and videos throughout the entire experience, which can be viewed by clicking here.