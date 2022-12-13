EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) has announced it has just completed its 100,000th surgery on a cat named Tilly.

A spokesperson for VHS posted, “Not only have we fixed that many pets over the last 15 years, but think of how many unwanted litters our clinic has prevented!”

VHS says when the clinic opened in 2007, less than half of the animals at VHS and Evansville Animal Control made it out alive due to rampant overpopulation. Officials say today, more than 90% make it out, and the clinic is likely one of the reasons for that.

People can learn more about this milestone here.