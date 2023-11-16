HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) leadership team has shared that VHS has received a 2024 Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) Community Cat Mentorship.

The Mentorship includes $15,000 in grant funding, organization-specific training for VHS staff, and resources for building a definitive community cat program for the region. This will include discussions around high-volume community cat TNR (trap-neuter-release) and colony management in partnership with Evansville Animal Care and Control.

Officials say while the VHS has always offered TNR surgeries and trap rental for cats through its Low-Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic for more than 15 years, there was relatively little staff support or education available for the public needing to use the program. The new staffing structure along with this Mentorship will help increase the availability of resources for those who are living with community cats on or near their properties.

VHS says only six organizations in the entire country received Mentorships for 2024: two organizations in each of the three Mentorship categories.

The six organizations are as follows:

Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly)

Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Good Mews Animal Foundation

High Desert Humane Society

Laurens County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter

Vanderburgh Humane Society

VHS Director of Advancement Amanda Coburn says, “We’re thrilled to be chosen for one of six 2024 Mentorships. It feels great that the Humane Society of the United States is seeing not only our team’s hard work, but the potential of our region to make real headway in the realm of community cat management.”