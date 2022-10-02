EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville non-profit honored local people that dedicated their lives to supporting victims and preventing intimate crime​s. Holly’s House gave away two big awards Saturday night.

The child and adult victim advocacy center awarded Guy Gwaltney the Holly Dunn Pendleton Distinguished Service Award. Gwaltney had a long history in Vanderburgh County as he worked as a case worker and supervisor of Child Protective Services for eighteen years.

We’re told the Brian Turpin Service Award went to Detective Bryan Brown, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Evansville.

Additionally, a group of twelve sexual assault nurse examiners were also nominated for an award.

“They work in the E.D. and they are ready and waiting and prepared any time anyone presents who has been through a sexual assault and needs help,” says Kristine Cordts, Executive Director of Holly’s House.

Cordts tells us they’re grateful for all of the nurses that work with them.