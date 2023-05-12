HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Victory Theatre is rolling out $25 tickets in celebration of National Concert Week, which is being recognized by hundreds of music venues across the country.
Until May 16, concert-goers will be able to score discounted tickets to over half-a-dozen shows at the historic Evansville venue. The Victory Theatre says all offers are valid while supplies last.
Victory Theatre shows participating in National Concert Week:
- Candlebox (June 10, 2023)
- Lyle Lovett and his Large Band (June 17, 2023)
- Eddie Griffin (July 1, 2023)
- Rumours: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac (August 11, 2023)
- Heather Land (August 25, 2023)
- Here Come the Mummies (September 22, 2023)
- HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis (October 6, 2023)