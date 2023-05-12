HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Victory Theatre is rolling out $25 tickets in celebration of National Concert Week, which is being recognized by hundreds of music venues across the country.

Until May 16, concert-goers will be able to score discounted tickets to over half-a-dozen shows at the historic Evansville venue. The Victory Theatre says all offers are valid while supplies last.

(Courtesy: The Victory Theatre)

Victory Theatre shows participating in National Concert Week: