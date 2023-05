HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Victory Theatre in Evansville welcomes MANIA, the world’s number one touring ABBA tribute band, January 14, 2024.

Formed in 1999, officials say the show has been selling out in theatres and concert halls internationally and has played over 3,000 live concerts in over 35 countries.

Tickets go on sale May 19 at 10 a.m. To purchase, either visit the box office or visit Ticketmaster.com