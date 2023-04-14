EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As of 2023, aviation experts estimate under twenty Ford Tri-Motors are still in existence. One of those historic planes is in the Tri-State this week as part of a national tour.

The 1928 Ford Tri-Motor arrived at the Evansville Wartime Museum on Thursday, offering flights to those hoping to experience a slice of American history.

“Recall the energy, passion, and excitement of the Roaring ’20s by flying aboard the Ford Tri-Motor,” says an Experimental Aircraft Association spokesperson. “Known as the first luxury airliner, the Ford Tri-Motor redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight.

Our Eyewitness News crew was lucky enough to soar over Evansville inside the nearly century-old airliner. Video of that flight can be watched in the video player above.

Flights are currently available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sunday, April 16. Each flight lasts approximately 15 minutes and can be booked by clicking here.